Rice dwarfing virus detected in Rupnagar, agri dept ups surveillance

The state agriculture authorities have increased field surveillance after the detection of ‘southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus’ (SRBSDV) in the non-basmati paddy fields causing fears of reduced crop yields.

Vice-chancellor of the Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Prof Satbir Singh Gosal said on Saturday that the virus was detected at a few places in Rupnagar district.

Experts say SRBSDV is transmitted by white-backed plant hopper (WBPH), a small insect, in a persistent circulative and propagative manner.

SRBSDV was first spotted in India in 2022 when rice fields in several areas of Punjab and other states were found infected.

Gosal said the virus has affected only the PR131 variety of paddy that was sown before the recommended time of transplantation from June 20 onwards.

The V-C emphasises for a strong surveillance in the southwest districts of Punjab, including Bathinda, Mansa and Ferozepur where this kharif season, a sizeable number of farmers sowed unrecommended hybrid or variety of rice.

Gosal said the source of SRBSDV in India continues to be a mystery and it is a known virus impacting fields in China and Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand and Indonesia.

“We are yet to get a comprehensive data, but field inputs suggest that scores of farmers sowed paddy that was not recommended by the PAU. There is a need for examining the fields,” he added.

“Field reports from other districts say as of now the situation of virus infection is not alarming but farmers are required to stay vigilant. In several complaints of dwarfing of paddy plants, zinc deficiency was found the cause and not the virus. Paddy growers should contact the agriculture teams in case of any suspicion as the SRBSDV can spread fast in other fields. Rice growers should follow the pest management to contain the infection,” said Gosal.

Deputy director of Bathinda Krishi Vigya Kendra (KVK) Gurdeep Singh Sidhu said experts have started field visits and there was no case of SRBSDV in Bathinda or adjoining districts of south Malwa.

State agriculture director Jaswant Singh said there is no need to panic as farmers are being advised to take note of the plant health.

“Teams from the agriculture department and PAU are collecting samples in Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Rupnagar and other places and to date, there is no need to panic. I cannot comment on Prof Gosal’s observation of wider use of unrecommended hybrid of varieties as data of types of paddy will be ready next week,” he added.