Rice-loaded trailer crushes minor in Ludhiana

An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death on Monday by the tyres of a rice-loaded trailer near Sahibazpur village in Machhiwara, officials said. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police confiscated the vehicle and registered a case against the driver. (HT File)

Police said the victim, a resident of Mand Sukhewal, was travelling to Machhiwara with his mother and sister at the time of the incident. His mother said they requested lift from a motorcyclist.

As they approached Sahibazpur, the rider tried to overtake a tractor trailer, she said. The driver lost control over the bike and Harjot fell, ending up under the tyres. She said her son was killed on the spot the tractor’s driver fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

