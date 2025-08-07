Rich culture, centuries-old traditions are lifeline of Ladakh: LG Gupta

The lieutenant governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said that the rich culture and centuries-old traditions were the lifeline of Ladakh, and it was imperative to keep the Ladakhi youngsters connected to their roots. Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta addresses 9th Ladakh dPal rNam Duston 2025 at NDS Stadium in Leh on Wednesday . (HT Photo)

Addressing the 9th Ladakh dPal rNam Duston 2025 at NDS Stadium in Leh, Gupta stated that these were an effort to keep Ladakh’s pride, glory and centuries-old rich culture and traditions alive.

Acknowledging the stupendous developments in UT Ladakh post formation of Ladakh as a union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 on this very day in 2019, the LG reiterated the commitment of union government and UT administration to work for the welfare of the people of Ladakh, particularly in the preservation of its unique and rich culture and heritage along with language.

He highlighted the need to pledge to keep the youth connected to their roots to safeguard Ladakh’s unique culture and identity so that they can take pride in Ladakh’s rich history and glory. He also emphasised the need to send students from Ladakh on cultural exchange tours so that the Ladakhi youth were acquainted with different cultures to celebrate the unity in diversity of India.

Earlier, Ladakh Norskal- an initiative aimed at documenting and analysing historical sites across Ladakh, and Ladakh Homestay, were formally launched.

A video documentary on the Month of Compassion, celebrating 14th Dalai Lama’s 90th birth anniversary, along with a video highlighting the achievements of the 5th LAHDC Leh, were screened on the occasion.

A play depicting the transformative story of Angulimala, a traditional costume show, dance performances by young artists from Ladakh, contemporary song and dance and a special performance by Indian Idol star Rito Riba were the major attractions of the event.

The LG also conferred the Ladakh dPal rNam Award 2025 to Ven Bhikkhu Sanghasena, founder of Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC), for his illustrious career as a spiritual leader and humanitarian.

Similarly, for his notable contribution as a scholar and lotsawa (translator), Prof Lobzang Tsewang was given the LAHDC lifetime achievement award, while Helena Norberg from Sweden, the founder of Local Futures, was awarded with LAHDC special award in recognition of her 50 years of deep and enduring service for the people of Ladakh.

Special awards were given to Ishey Yangzom (tour and tourism), Moses Kunzang, JKAS (administration), Thupstan Shanfan (traditional knowledge and astrology), Ghulam Mustafa and Ghulam Mohiuddin (hospitality) and Ghulam Musa (public service).

Addressing the gathering, CEC/chairman, LAHDC Leh, Adv. Tashi Gyalson highlighted various initiatives taken by the 5th Hill Council Leh for the welfare of the people of Ladakh, along with the initiative to celebrate 2025 as the Year of Compassion as part of the birthday celebrations of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday.