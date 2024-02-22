 Rich tributes paid to Captain Tushar on his 8th death anniversary - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rich tributes paid to Captain Tushar on his 8th death anniversary

Rich tributes paid to Captain Tushar on his 8th death anniversary

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 22, 2024 07:02 AM IST

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the statue of the martyr at Tushar Morh in which officers of the 9 Para, Army jawans, family members and a large number of people from civil society paid floral tribute to the braveheart. Chairman of Tushar Memorial Trust and father of martyr Tushar Mahajan, Dev Raj Gupta said, “It is a matter of pride for my family that our son gave up his life for the nation”.

A large number of people from all walks of life paid rich tribute to Captain Tushar Mahajan (Shurya Chakra) on his eighth death anniversary at Tushar Morh in Udhampur.

A large number of people from all walks of life paid rich tribute to Captain Tushar Mahajan (Shurya Chakra) on his eighth death anniversary at Tushar Morh in Udhampur. (Twitter)
A large number of people from all walks of life paid rich tribute to Captain Tushar Mahajan (Shurya Chakra) on his eighth death anniversary at Tushar Morh in Udhampur. (Twitter)

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the statue of the martyr at Tushar Morh in which officers of the 9 Para, Army jawans, family members and a large number of people from civil society paid floral tribute to the braveheart.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of Tushar Memorial Trust and father of martyr Tushar Mahajan, Dev Raj Gupta said, “It is a matter of pride for my family that our son gave up his life for the nation”.

He added that the statue of Tushar is inspiration for all youth to work for integrity and solidarity of the nation.

Captain Tushar made supreme sacrifice during a counter-terrorism operation in Pampore in February 2016.

During the operation, he displayed remarkable courage and skill in neutralising terrorists who were holed up in a government building.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On