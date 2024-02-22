Rich tributes paid to Captain Tushar on his 8th death anniversary

A large number of people from all walks of life paid rich tribute to Captain Tushar Mahajan (Shurya Chakra) on his eighth death anniversary at Tushar Morh in Udhampur. A large number of people from all walks of life paid rich tribute to Captain Tushar Mahajan (Shurya Chakra) on his eighth death anniversary at Tushar Morh in Udhampur. (Twitter)

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the statue of the martyr at Tushar Morh in which officers of the 9 Para, Army jawans, family members and a large number of people from civil society paid floral tribute to the braveheart.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of Tushar Memorial Trust and father of martyr Tushar Mahajan, Dev Raj Gupta said, “It is a matter of pride for my family that our son gave up his life for the nation”.

He added that the statue of Tushar is inspiration for all youth to work for integrity and solidarity of the nation.

Captain Tushar made supreme sacrifice during a counter-terrorism operation in Pampore in February 2016.

During the operation, he displayed remarkable courage and skill in neutralising terrorists who were holed up in a government building.