Rights panel head writes to Chandigarh administrator on Group Home issue

The chairperson of Punjab and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission, justice Sant Parkash, wrote a letter to Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday and sought immediate consideration of issues involving the Group Home in Sector 31 for persons with intellectual disabilities. The Commission urged administrator for a sympathetic and inclusive approach to the Group Home’s operational framework. (File)

“The letter, addressed to one of the guardian of a person seeking admission to the Group Home, outlines stringent and contentious terms for admission, including: a security deposit of ₹20 lakh in the form of a fixed deposit; tariff charges for air conditioning/heat convectors and cross-subsidisation charges for EWS category residents; requirement to furnish details of a third guardian in the application; and compulsory 45-day medical assessment in a designated institution. The Commission observed that these conditions, especially the ₹20 lakh deposit and legal waiver clause, appear exorbitant and coercive, potentially violating the rights of the applicants and deterring genuine need-based applications”, the letter to the governor read.

“The commission received a complaint that points out other discrepancies like appointment of only maintenance staff, with no professional staff such as social workers, counsellors, or vocational instructors. Public awareness efforts limited to radio interviews, with no face-to-face outreach or community engagement. Monthly fees that are more than double that of senior citizens homes, with arbitrary and non-transparent charges. A pervasive lack of transparency in application processes, causing many families to abstain from applying. Despite a capacity of 80 residents and a public notice inviting applications, many eligible families remain excluded due to the high financial burden and insensitive approach of the department”, the commission added.

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari had also raised the matter in Parliament and criticised the unaffordable deposit amount and the administration’s inaction.

