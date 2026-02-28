Rijiju slams Owaisi’s criticism of PM’s Israel visit

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday hit back at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Israel and accused the Hyderabad MP of indulging in petty politics to remain in the news. Union minister for parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks to the media upon his arrival at Gaggal airport in Kangra on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

The confrontation follows Owaisi’s speech at a gathering in Hyderabad, where he alleged that India’s support for Israel is driven by “Zionist and RSS ideology” rather than national interest. Owaisi claimed the government had abandoned its traditional policy of multi-alignment, stating, “The entire Global South is worried about what the PM is doing.” He further alleged historical links between the BJP’s predecessors and Israeli diplomats.

Responding to the charges, Rijiju said, “One should not always criticise the government and abuse PM Modi. He (Owaisi) has the freedom to speak, but this is just politics being done to stay in the headlines.”

Separately, Rijiju addressed the Delhi court’s decision to discharge AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the CBI’s excise policy case. Terming it a “procedural step”, Rijiju said that judicial orders are subject to review by higher benches. “When a court order is found wanting, it is corrected by a higher court through the appeal process,” he said.

The court’s order criticised the CBI for relying on conjectures and recommended a departmental inquiry into the investigative lapses.

Rijiju was headed from Kangra to Chamba, where he is scheduled to lay foundation stones of developmental works on Sunday.