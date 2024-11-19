Menu Explore
Rising pollution: Haryana orders closure of schools till class 5

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 19, 2024 08:40 AM IST

To address worsening air pollution, the administration in Nuh, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Jind has ordered closure of schools up to classes 5. Schools in Bhiwani, Rewari and Gurugram will also remain closed.

The Haryana government on Monday announced to discontinue physical classes for students up to class 5 till further orders.

The Haryana government on Monday announced to discontinue physical classes for students up to class 5 till further orders. (REUTERS File)
The Haryana government on Monday announced to discontinue physical classes for students up to class 5 till further orders. (REUTERS File)

To address worsening air pollution, the administration in Nuh, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Jind has ordered closure of schools up to classes 5. Schools in Bhiwani, Rewari and Gurugram will also remain closed. However, the administration in Jhajjar and Sonepat has ordered the closure of schools from classes 1 to 12. Jhajjar deputy commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said they have decided to discontinue physical classes for students till further orders.

“We held discussion with officials concerned and it came to the fore that the air quality has been in a ‘very poor’ category. In the interest of the health and safety of children, we have decided to discontinue physical classes for students studying up to classes 5 till further orders,” he added.

However, the schools will remain open for students studying from classes 6 to 12 except for Jhajjar and Sonepat.

