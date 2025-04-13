Rival groups turn Dera Bassi civil hospital into battleground, 8 arrested

In a shocking display of lawlessness and disregard for human life, two groups of men launched a violent attack on each other inside the Dera Bassi civil hospital on Friday night. Consumed by rage, the two groups of men attacked each other with whatever they could lay their hands on. Both parties were booked under non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. (HT)

What began as a street brawl between two groups in Mukandpur village over an old rivalry escalated into a full-blown affray at the hospital, turning a place of healing into a bloody battleground.

The accused, identified as Anil Kumar, alias Honey Pandit, Naresh Kumar, Naib Ram, Angrej Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Mahipal and Manish Kumar, all from Mukandpur village, reportedly spotted each other during treatment at the hospital after an earlier altercation at their village.

What followed was sheer mayhem, captured by shocked onlookers on their mobile phones.

Completely out of control and consumed by rage, the men attacked each other with anything within reach—queue managers, chairs, hospital trolleys, plant pots and even sharp surgical tools.

Some of the men were stabbed with the surgical instruments, including scissors, while others were repeatedly bludgeoned on the head, back and knees—even after some were rendered unconscious—leaving the hospital floor splattered with blood.

Terrified hospital staff bolted themselves inside rooms. Patients and their attendants ran outside in fear as public property was brazenly vandalised, putting everyone’s safety in jeopardy.

Senior superintendent of police Deepak Pareek said police reached the spot quickly due to ongoing night patrols and apprehended the attackers, who remain under treatment at the same hospital, having suffered serious injuries.

All accused have been booked under non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

While one group accused the other of indulging in illegal sand mining, the Mohali administration refuted claims of any illegal mining activity in the village.

Doctors go on strike

The violence triggered an immediate strike by doctors, who raised serious concerns about the lack of hospital security. “At the time of the attack, majority of the doctors and nurses on duty were women,” said a female doctor.

A senior doctor said hospital staff saved their lives by locking themselves in rooms. “They are completely traumatised. Patients and attendants also ran out of the hospital in fright. We repeatedly face threats to our safety. Men accompanying pregnant women even force their way into the labour room in absence of enough security. There are only two or three security guards at the hospital,” he added.

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh condemned the attack and said strict legal action had been launched against both parties. “Violence against medical personnel and damage to hospital property are non-bailable offences. PCR deployment has been ensured and we will not spare anyone who threatens public safety,” he said.

SSP Pareek said, “PCR teams will remain deployed near the hospital to prevent such incidents in future. CCTV surveillance and better coordination with the hospital authorities will also be ensured.”

Senior police officers, including SP (Rural) Manpreet Singh and Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjeet Singh Brar, were also coordinating with the doctors to ensure their safety, he added.