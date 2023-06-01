Chandigarh RLA switches to ‘only online’ applications for 14 services

With the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) taking 14 services related to vehicle registration completely online, it will not be receiving offline applications for these services from June 1. In case any applicant faces any technical issue while availing of the services online, they can apply for it offline on the basis of prior appointment through “www.chdtransport.gov.in”. (HT File)

“In pursuance of the notification issued by the Union ministry of road transport and highways, the office of RLA, UT, has already implemented the services of vehicle registration completely online/contactless for the convenience of the general public,” said Pradhumsan Singh, RLA, Chandigarh.

“These services can be applied online by uploading necessary documents and fees on the central government’s Vahan portal and physical interaction of the applicant is not required for submission of any sort of document/fee,” he said.

The vehicle-related services which are available online/contactless are: renewal of registration certificate (RC), transfer of ownership of vehicles within the state, transfer of ownership of vehicle in death case, transfer of vehicle in public auction, change of address in RC, termination of hypothecation from RC, addition of hypothecation in RC, continuation of hypothecation in RC, alteration in RC, issue of no-objection certificate (NOC) of vehicle, cancellation of RC, update of mobile number in RC, backlog of old RC and issue and renewal of trade certificate (for automobile dealers).

Also apply for driving licence online

In addition to the aforementioned services, those related to issuance of driving licence have also been made online through central government’s Parivahan portal or mobile app.

“All services of driving licence can be applied online by uploading of documents and fees, similar to the service of registration of vehicles,” Singh said.

While the applicants’ physical presence will be required for capturing photograph and biometrics, they can visit the RLA office without prior online appointment. “The RLA office is also working on discontinuing the requirement of biometrics and photograph for public’s convenience,” he added.

Physical appointment available in case of glitch

In case any applicant faces any technical issue while availing of the services online, they can apply for it offline on the basis of prior appointment through “www.chdtransport.gov.in”.

The appointments will be available only between 9.30 am and 1 pm.

Singh said the transport department had uploaded all types of forms on its portal for easy access, while a step-wise user manual was also available for all services.