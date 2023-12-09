The police have booked a registered medical practitioner for allegedly sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl in Fatehabad district on Friday. RMP booked for sexually harassing minor in Fatehabad. (HT FILE)

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that her daughter is studying in Class 7 at government school in the village and had sustained injuries on her hand , following which her teacher sent her to the registered medical practitioner (RMP) in the village.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“ The RMP sexually assaulted her and after reaching the school she narrated the entire incident to her teachers,” the girl’s mother added.

The Ratia police have booked the registered medical practitioner under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 8 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the relevant sections of SC/ST Act.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the RMP, who is at large.