Road accidents snuff out 2 lives in Ludhiana

Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:44 AM IST

A 47-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding van while crossing the link road near the passport office in Ludhiana on Friday afternoon; her daughter escaped unhurt

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 47-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding van while crossing the link road near the passport office on Friday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Balwinder Kaur, 47, of Rahon Road. She was crossing the road with her daughter, who escaped unhurt.

Onlookers rushed Balwinder to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The deceased was going to the passport office for her daughter’s appointment.

Based on the statement of Baljeet Singh, the victim’s husband, who works as an electrician, police have lodged a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man died after an unidentified vehicle hit his scooter on an overbridge near Kaddon Chowk In Doraha on Friday. The victim has been identified as Jawala Parsad of Dhandra. He was a scrap dealer.

