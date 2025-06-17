Road mishaps leave biker, scooterist dead in Mohali

A motorcyclist and a scooterist tragically lost their lives in separate road accidents in Mohali, police said on Monday. In another incident, a scooterist was killed and another was injured following a collision with an SUV that was moving on the wrong side of the road near Kharar’s Padiala village in Mohali district. (iStock)

In the first case, Manish Yadav, a 26-year-old private company employee from Delhi, was killed on the spot after a car hit his motorcycle head-on near IISER light point on Sunday.

The victim’s father, Jagvir Singh, told the police that Manish had planned to meet his sister, who lives in Zirakpur. As his car wasn’t functioning, he borrowed his friend’s motorcycle, but he couldn’t meet his sister.

The father said he later received a phone call from his daughter, alerting him about Manish’s accident. She was informed by onlookers at the accident site.

Jagvir added that he rushed to the scene and found a car, bearing registration number HR51-AG-6139, parked there. The gathered crowd told him that it had struck his son’s motorcycle and the driver escaped on foot.

On the father’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 281, 106 and 324(4) of the BNS, and started an investigation. The absconding accused’s vehicle was impounded.

In another incident, a scooterist was killed and another was injured following a collision with an SUV that was moving on the wrong side of the road near Kharar’s Padiala village.

The victims, Ajay Sharma and Karan, suffered serious head injuries and were rushed to the Phase 6 civil hospital. But Sharma was declared brought dead.

The car involved, bearing number PB65-AM-0092, was allegedly being driven at high speed on the wrong side of the road, leading to the fatal crash, as per a complaint by Ajay’s brother Dev Sharma.

Police lodged an FIR under Sections 281, 106, 125A and 324 (4) of the BNS against the car driver. Further probe is underway.