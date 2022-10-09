Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Road rage: 60-year-old trader dies after being ‘thrashed’ by 4 men

Road rage: 60-year-old trader dies after being ‘thrashed’ by 4 men

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 02:12 AM IST

The victim has been identified as Surinder Arora, a trader. On Friday, he was going back home with his grandson when a car hit his scooter. He objected to the rash driving following which they thrashed him.

A 60-year-old trader died after four car-borne men allegedly thrashed him following a road rage near Neema Wala Chowk on Friday. The victim objected to the rash driving after the accused reportedly hit his scooter with their car following which they thrashed him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A 60-year-old trader died after four car-borne men allegedly thrashed him following a road rage near Neema Wala Chowk on Friday. The victim objected to the rash driving after the accused reportedly hit his scooter with their car following which they thrashed him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 60-year-old man died after four car-borne men allegedly thrashed him following a road rage near Neema Wala Chowk on Friday. The victim objected to the rash driving after the accused reportedly hit his scooter with their car following which they thrashed him.

The victim has been identified as Surinder Arora, 60, of Ranjeet Park, near Samrala Chowk. Surinder owned an inverter trading shop at Subhani Building Chowk. On Friday night, he was going back home with his grandson when a car hit his scooter.

Eyewitnesses said Surinder had told them that the car coming from the opposite direction hit his scooter following which he and his grandson fell on the road. When he objected to the rash driving, the accused indulged in a spat with him and started thrashing him. When people gathered there, the accused escaped from the spot.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, central) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said the occupants of the car had beaten up the elderly man, however, there was no major scuffle. After the incident, the man returned home with his grandson. Later, he complained of uneasiness and was taken to a private hospital on Chandigarh road where he died.

The ACP added that there are no visible injuries on the body. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy. The autopsy report will ascertain the cause of death. The police have rounded up one of the occupants of the car.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out