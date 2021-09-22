Road rage: Sanitary worker assaulted 4 days after spat in Ludhiana

Ten men cornered and assaulted a sanitary worker with sharp-edged weapons at Gol Market, Jamalpur, on Sunday, four days after his bike brushed past one of the accused at a rally in Dugri.

While seven of the assailants remain unidentified, three of them have been identified as Sahil of Lohara village, Lakha of Daba Colony and one Gaurav.

In his complaint, Ashok Kumar, the father of the victim, said that his son, Abhishek, 25, of Harkrishan Nagar, who works as a contractual sanitary worker, had gone to Dugri on September 15 to take part in a rally, where his motorcycle had accidentally brushed past, Sahil, after which the two had a heated spat.

“Sahil had threatened my son with dire consequences and even followed him home, where he had issued the same threats to us. We had lodged a complaint against Sahil, but later withdrew it after a compromise was reached,” said Ashok, who works as a sanitary worker at the municipal corporation.

“On Sunday, the accused and nine of his accomplices, cornered my son at Gol Market in Jamalpur and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing,” the complainant said, adding that his son was admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector Sohan Lal, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 ( Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 ( unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Focal Point police station.