Road repair work triggers traffic snarls in Transport Nagar

The NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) led road repair project has triggered traffic snarls in Transport Nagar, wreaking havoc on daily commuters for the past 19 days. The project, aimed at patching up the stretch deteriorated by recent rains, has further hampered vehicular movement. Road repairing work on flooded Transport Nagar road sparks traffic chaos in Ludhiana. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The road in Transport Nagar, flooded with heavy vehicles from Samrala Chowk to Shiv Chowk, has become a serious hazard, inviting severe road accidents. Locals have reported that lightweight vehicles often overturn after getting stuck in potholes.

Sanjay, an employee at a nearby firm, mentioned that the ongoing road repair work, which has been in progress for over 15 days, is causing significant trouble for motorists. Those driving alongside heavy vehicles are particularly vulnerable to accidents.

An NHAI official, speaking anonymously, revealed that the repair work began on July 23 and is taking longer than expected due to uncontrolled traffic on the rain-damaged road. The stretch is one of the busiest in the area, heavily used by transporters for industrial activities.

The official further explained that heavy daytime traffic makes it difficult to carry out repairs, forcing them to work at night when it’s easier to move material-laden trucks. Currently, they have resorted to patching up the pothole-ridden lanes. The official has requested that the concerned department divert traffic to Samrala Chowk to expedite the repair work.

Vinod Kumar, a truck driver, complained that due to the congested traffic lanes, it now takes 1 to 1.5 hours to travel a distance that would normally take just 15 minutes.