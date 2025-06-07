Robbers drug family, loot 15 lakh from house in Mohali village

In a daring robbery in Chachu Majra village, six robbers broke into a house on Thursday night, sedated the occupants to render them unconscious, tied up the family’s daughter and made off with ₹15 lakh in cash. After police were alerted, a team from the IT City police station responded to the scene and began investigation. (iStock)

According to the complainant, Thakur Singh, a local farmer, his son Sukhmeet Singh and daughter Harjot Kaur were asleep when the robbers entered their house around 12.30 am. Thakur alleged that the robbers forcibly made him inhale a sedative that caused him to lose consciousness.

The melee awoke his daughter, who was overpowered by the robbers, tying her hands and feet. Moments later, his son also woke up and was also sedated by the robbers, Thakur alleged.

The robbers then locked Harjot in the bathroom, before proceeding to ransack the house. They stole between ₹14 lakh and ₹15 lakh in cash, which Thakur said were proceeds from the sale of land in Sekhan Majra last year.

The robbers threatened his daughter at gunpoint, forcing her to reveal where the cash was kept. They then broke open a room’s door, took the money, and fled the scene, Thakur narrated in his complaint.

After police were alerted, a team from the IT City police station responded to the scene and began investigation.

SP (City) Sirivennela said a thorough investigation was underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.