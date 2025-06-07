Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Robbers drug family, loot 15 lakh from house in Mohali village

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 07, 2025 10:02 AM IST

The robbers threatened the complainant’s daughter at gunpoint, forcing her to reveal where the cash was kept; they then broke open a room’s door, took the money, and fled the scene

In a daring robbery in Chachu Majra village, six robbers broke into a house on Thursday night, sedated the occupants to render them unconscious, tied up the family’s daughter and made off with 15 lakh in cash.

After police were alerted, a team from the IT City police station responded to the scene and began investigation. (iStock)
After police were alerted, a team from the IT City police station responded to the scene and began investigation. (iStock)

According to the complainant, Thakur Singh, a local farmer, his son Sukhmeet Singh and daughter Harjot Kaur were asleep when the robbers entered their house around 12.30 am. Thakur alleged that the robbers forcibly made him inhale a sedative that caused him to lose consciousness.

The melee awoke his daughter, who was overpowered by the robbers, tying her hands and feet. Moments later, his son also woke up and was also sedated by the robbers, Thakur alleged.

The robbers then locked Harjot in the bathroom, before proceeding to ransack the house. They stole between 14 lakh and 15 lakh in cash, which Thakur said were proceeds from the sale of land in Sekhan Majra last year.

The robbers threatened his daughter at gunpoint, forcing her to reveal where the cash was kept. They then broke open a room’s door, took the money, and fled the scene, Thakur narrated in his complaint.

After police were alerted, a team from the IT City police station responded to the scene and began investigation.

SP (City) Sirivennela said a thorough investigation was underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Robbers drug family, loot 15 lakh from house in Mohali village
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On