Robbers flee with ATM carrying 11 lakh cash in Yamunanagar

At least four robbers allegedly fled with a cash box containing nearly ₹11 lakh from an ATM in Yamunanagar’s Radaur block in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The incident took place in the absence of any security guard at the Punjab National Bank branch situated at JMIT College of Chhota Bans village in district.

In the CCTV footage of the site, a man with covered face is seen approaching the ATM minutes before the crime took place.

Bank branch manager Mahinder Pal said he received a call from a security guard of the college informing him about smoke inside the ATM at around 3:26am.

“He also informed the police. I reached the place to find that the box had been disassembled using a gas cutter. Some unidentified men have committed the crime,” he told police.

A case was registered against the unknown suspects, who broke open the main gate to enter the college premises, under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Radaur police station.

Radaur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajat Gulia said, “As per initial probe, four men appear to be behind the robbery. They used a car for the purpose. We have collected evidence and expect a breakthrough soon.”