Robbers’ gang targets dairy farm in Ludhiana, steal six buffaloes
A gang of robbers targeted a dairy farm on Gujjarwal-Ballowal Road and stole six buffaloes after holding two employees at gunpoint.
The complainant, Upinder Singh of Gujjarwal village, said that around 12 robbers struck at his dairy farm at around midnight and stole the buffaloes after thrashing his two employees, Arun Kumar and Manoj Kumar, and holding them at gunpoint.
The Jodhan police have lodged an FIR against unidentified suspects and initiated investigation.
It is the second such incident reported in as many days from the Jodhan area. Earlier, robbers had stolen 10 buffaloes from a dairy farm belonging to former MLA Tarsem Jodhan on intervening night of June 10 and 11. Police suspect that the same gang is behind both incidents.
ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 323, 395, 148 and 149 of IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against unidentified accused.
