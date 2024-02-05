Robbers ‘loot’ family of 27 lakh on gun point in Jalandhar, cops verifying claim

Two unidentified men allegedly robbed a family of cash and jewellery worth ₹27 lakh on gunpoint on Monday morning. The complainant, Pushpa Rani, said two masked men entered their house at 6am in the morning, soon after her husband, a commission agent at the local fruits and vegetable market, left for work. (Representational Image/HT File)

The complainant, Pushpa Rani, said two masked men entered their house at 6am in the morning, soon after her husband, a commission agent at the local fruits and vegetable market, left for work.

“My 7-year-old son and I were held at gunpoint. The accused, who were masked, asked me to open the almirahs where cash and gold was kept. After taking ₹12 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹15 lakh, they locked us in a room and fled,” Rani told the cops.

The family members, however, gave the cops differing statements about the incident. Joint commissioner of police Sandeep Sharma said, “There are certain holes in the complainants’ claims, therefore the matter is under detailed investigation. Though a case will be registered, we are still verifying the facts.”

Asked whether the cops found any evidence to support the claims, Sharma said, “There is no technical and electrical evidences as of now, but an investigation is on. All facts will be brought on record before naming anyone in the FIR,” Sharma said.