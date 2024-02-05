 Robbers ‘loot’ family of ₹27 lakh on gun point in Jalandhar, cops verifying claim - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Robbers ‘loot’ family of 27 lakh on gun point in Jalandhar, cops verifying claim

Robbers ‘loot’ family of 27 lakh on gun point in Jalandhar, cops verifying claim

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 06, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The complainant, Pushpa Rani, said two masked men entered their house at 6am in the morning, soon after her husband, a commission agent at the local fruits and vegetable market, left for work.

Two unidentified men allegedly robbed a family of cash and jewellery worth 27 lakh on gunpoint on Monday morning.

The complainant, Pushpa Rani, said two masked men entered their house at 6am in the morning, soon after her husband, a commission agent at the local fruits and vegetable market, left for work. (Representational Image/HT File)
The complainant, Pushpa Rani, said two masked men entered their house at 6am in the morning, soon after her husband, a commission agent at the local fruits and vegetable market, left for work. (Representational Image/HT File)

The complainant, Pushpa Rani, said two masked men entered their house at 6am in the morning, soon after her husband, a commission agent at the local fruits and vegetable market, left for work.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“My 7-year-old son and I were held at gunpoint. The accused, who were masked, asked me to open the almirahs where cash and gold was kept. After taking 12 lakh cash and jewellery worth 15 lakh, they locked us in a room and fled,” Rani told the cops.

The family members, however, gave the cops differing statements about the incident. Joint commissioner of police Sandeep Sharma said, “There are certain holes in the complainants’ claims, therefore the matter is under detailed investigation. Though a case will be registered, we are still verifying the facts.”

Asked whether the cops found any evidence to support the claims, Sharma said, “There is no technical and electrical evidences as of now, but an investigation is on. All facts will be brought on record before naming anyone in the FIR,” Sharma said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On