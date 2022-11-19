Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Robbery bid at ATM in Ludhiana: Accused has connections to gangs in Haryana, say police

Robbery bid at ATM in Ludhiana: Accused has connections to gangs in Haryana, say police

Published on Nov 19, 2022 10:56 PM IST

The accused, Amritraj Singh.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after a man who tried to rob an ATM in Kohara village was arrested after a shootout near Sufiyan Wala Bagh, police said he has connections to gangsters in Haryana, who he met when he was lodged in jail in separate cases for his aunt’s murder and forgery.

The accused, Amritraj Singh of Dhaula village, Meharban; his father Jagjit Singh, a farmer; mother Rupinder Kaur, brother Simran Singh and sister Simmi had been booked by police for the murder of his aunt Jaspinder Kaur on June 28, 2011. Amritraj had allegedly gunned down his aunt following a property dispute.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA-2, said that a case had been registered against Amritraj and his family under Section 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code. They were arrested and later got out of jail on bail.

Another case of forgery was lodged against Amritraj on May 27, 2012, and he was arrested again. Juneja said Amritraj had come into contact with multiple gangsters during his stints in jail. He was released on bail in 2016.

Amritraj’s accomplice Udayraj Singh, the son of the BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal, had been arrested on Friday morning from Chandigarh.

“Udayraj and Amritraj had formed a gang and they indulged in criminal activities to make easy money. On November 7, they had attempted to break open an ATM in Kohara village by shooting at it,” said the Inspector.

“Amritraj was shot in the leg during the encounter and is undergoing treatment at civil hospital. Police will question him to find out from where he had procured the weapon,” he added.

Saturday, November 19, 2022
