Robust alumni support system needed in country: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday attended the alumni meet of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) and asked the alumni to support growth of the university by donating money, technology and helping students in India and abroad.
Addressing the ex-students of MDU, Khattar said leading universities of the world including Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University and Duke University have a robust alumni support system and the same is needed to be established in country.
Later, the chief minister attended the certificate felicitation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak and awarded degrees to more than 300 students.
“I request the faculty members to ensure that the scholars research on the government’s Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). Only seven girl students were awarded the degree here in 2012 and now more than 71% students are girls. This is perfect example of women empowerment,” Khattar added.
The chief minister also visited the Government Senior Secondary School at Bhali village, where he had been enrolled in Class 6 back in 1965.
“I came here to see the old school building and the new building has been prepared. I along with my friends used to come to school on foot. I still remember, we had to travel 41 acre fields (distance) from my native Banyani village to Bhali. I visited this school today as Manohar Lal of Banyani, not as the CM.”
He announced ₹27 lakh for construction of school boundary wall and ₹33 lakh for sports ground interlocking. He also announced nearly ₹4 crore for Bhali and Banyani villages for different development works.
‘Need to aware youths about sacrifices of Gurus’
Khattar held a meeting at Gurdwara Dera Kar Sewa in Karnal to review arrangements of the venue for a programme to be at Sector 13/17 of Panipat and gave necessary guidelines.
He hailed Sikh Gurus for protecting the country from Mughal oppression. It is the responsibility of the government to tell the youths about the sacrifices of these Gurus, he said.
Slamming the previous governments for not taking required steps to take the teachings of saints and Gurus to the youths, the chief minister announced to set up a memorial and museum on life stories of Sikh Gurus under the Sant Mahapurush Vichar Prasar Yojana.
IREO’s Lalit Goyal gets regular bail in money laundering case
The vice-chairman and managing director of realty giant IREO Group, Lalit Goyal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last November in a 'multi-crore real estate scam', was on Friday granted regular bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The court said during his custody for a period of about three months, Goyal was repeatedly advised medical care. He was granted interim bail on February 24.
Will stop brain drain from Punjab: Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the government was committed to stop the brain drain from Punjab by creating new job opportunities. Addressing students during the first convocation ceremony of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University in Bathinda, the CM said 2.75 lakh Punjabi youth may fly abroad this year in pursuit of their dreams. A total of 103 students including, 69 women, were conferred degrees on the occasion.
One false complaint sufficient to constitute matrimonial cruelty: HC
Only one complaint or criminal proceeding found baseless and false upon probe, do cause harassment and torture and is sufficient to constitute matrimonial cruelty, the Punjab and Haryana high court held. The couple was living separately since 2002 after a marriage period of four years. They also had a child in 1999.
Chandigarh: Stall offering wooden carving products set up at railway station
As part of the “One Station One Product” project launched by the Indian Railways, a stall offering wooden carving products from Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been set up at the Chandigarh Railway Station. The project aims to preserve traditional crafts by offering support to artisans through railway stations that see huge footfall daily. Senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan inaugurated the stall on Saturday. The fee for setting up the stall is ₹500.
Ludhiana | Private schools, colleges to remain shut on April 11 to mark protest against arrest of MD in rape case
Following the call of Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab, private educational institutes in the state will remain closed on April 11 to mark their protest against the arrest of the managing director of a private school in Gurdaspur district, after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
