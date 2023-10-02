News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Robust paddy procurement arrangements in place in Punjab: Govt

Robust paddy procurement arrangements in place in Punjab: Govt

Secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh said no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the stakeholders, including farmers, arhtiyas and labourers, face no difficulty in the mandis and the entire process of procurement and lifting is carried out in a hassle-free manner

The Punjab government claimed to have made robust arrangements in all the mandis of the state where paddy procurement began on Sunday for the 2023-24 season.

Secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh said no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the stakeholders, including farmers, arhtiyas and labourers, face no difficulty in the mandis and the entire process of procurement and lifting is carried out in a hassle-free manner. Proper sanitation, water and arrangements with regard to the toilets have been made in the mandis, he added in a statement.

“Though the payments are credited into the accounts of the farmers within 24 hours and even earlier, October 1 and 2 being bank holidays, the payments pertaining to the first day’s procurement would be made on October 3,” he said.

