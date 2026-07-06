Rohtak: 2 of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s shooters killedin STF-Delhi police encounter in Bahadurgarh

Two alleged contract killers associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were killed in an encounter during a joint operation by the Haryana police’s special task force (STF) and the Delhi police’s counter intelligence special cell in Bahadurgarh in the early hours of Sunday. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Pravesh Kumar, a resident of Tibba Danasher and Himanshu of Jakhod Khera village, both from Hisar district. (HT File)

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Pravesh Kumar, a resident of Tibba Danasher and Himanshu of Jakhod Khera village, both from Hisar district.

The duo had been absconding since the murder of Kapil Redhu, a 25-year-old Hisar-based gym operator, who was shot dead during a morning fitness session with his clients near Fauwara Chowk on June 11. The duo carried a bounty of ₹1 lakh each.

STF Haryana SP Vikrant Bhushan said the operation was carried out around 1.30 am near the Balaur bypass in Bahadurgarh following a shootout after the accused allegedly opened fire on the police team upon realising they had been surrounded.

Retaliating in self-defence, police teams killed both accused, while Delhi police head constable Ankit Kumar sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was shifted to a hospital. Four other policemen escaped after bullets struck their bulletproof jackets.

According to police, Manjeet, the in-charge of the counter-intelligence Delhi special cell unit, received a tipoff that the two heavily armed criminals had reached the Bahadurgarh area to execute another crime.

Acting on the input teams of the Haryana STF and Delhi police laid a trap and intercepted them. But the accused, who were armed, refused to surrender and opened fire, triggering an exchange in which around 12 to 13 rounds were fired from both sides. Soon after the encounter they were taken to a government hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The case involves charges under Sections 103(1), 109(1), 3(5), and 61(2)(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with relevant sections of the Arms Act. The CCTV footage of the murder had captured two motorcycle-borne assailants arriving at the spot around 5.25 am. Kapil collapsed on the road after the first few shots. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to nine bullet injuries—six in his back and three in his chest.

Originally from Dalamwala village in Jind district, the victim, Kapil Redhu, had been running the Gym in Hisar for the past three years. Within hours of the murder, gangster Harry Boxer, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, claimed responsibility for the killing through a social media post on behalf of himself, RD Dhariwal, Harman Sandhu and Vikram Creedan. The post alleged that Kapil was involved in an earlier firing incident in Sheikhupura and Dhani Puria villages and claimed he had ignored repeated warnings from the gang.

Police are examining the criminal record of the deceased to find more cases registered against them.