Rohtak: BJP, Cong forced Haryana youth to move abroad, says INLD

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress’s previous governments have forced state youths to move abroad by selling their ancestral land. INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala during the rally in Jind on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ rally at Jind’s Narwana to honour the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, Chautala said that the youths should take inspiration from these freedom fighters and fight for their legitimate rights.

“While contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Kurukshetra seat in 2024, I visited villages in Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts where youths were missing. People told me that youths went abroad even via illegal routes by selling their ancestral land in search of employment. Our youths were forced to move abroad illegally,” he added.

The INLD president alleged that youths shifted abroad due to a lack of employment opportunities in the state and distrust in the governments. “The earlier Congress regime cheated our youths and farmers, and its policies have been forwarded by the current BJP for the last 11 years. Both parties have a common agenda of fleecing youths, the elderly, farmers and government employees. In the 2029 elections, we will give 50% tickets to youths,” Chautala added.

“The education system has been destroyed in the state. Over 2,000 teacher posts are vacant in Haryana government schools. As many as 2,819 posts are vacant in colleges in the state. The state government has canceled 12 lakh yellow cards belonging to the poor. If the government does not reverse its decision on yellow cards, our party will hold a protest,” the Chautala added. During the event, Congress leader Dharmender Dhull, who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 and 2019 assembly polls from the Julana assembly seat in Jind, joined the INLD.