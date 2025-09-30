Rohtak: JJP’s student wing accuses MDU V-C of misusing funds

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)’s student wing national president Pradeep Deswal on Monday alleged that Maharshi Dayanand University(MDU) vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh and his family members, including his wife and daughter are misusing government funds for their personal work. Pradeep Deswal and MDU teachers’ association president Vikas Siwach addressing a press conference on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing a press conference here along with MDU teachers’ association president Vikas Siwach, Deswal alleged that in most of the varsity programmes VC’s wife and daughter are called as chief guests and huge money is being spent to make the events a success.

“This university is being run by VC’s wife and his 70-year-old former student leader friend from Bhiwani. The close aides of V-C Rajbir Singh had already taken money from teaching aspirants and now he is making ditch efforts to revoke ban on recruitment process,” he alleged.

He further alleged that the VC’s daughter has registered a firm which is running a “bus café” on the varsity campus and the authorities are telling lies by claiming that the café is run by varsity.

“A senior professor of hotel management’s job is to take care of this bus. Why is the government paying to this professor? During the NEET exam, the authorities had assigned duties to wives of clerks, teachers and even outsiders, who are neither aligned with the university nor with recruitment body National Testing Agency,” Deswal added.

He alleged that a large scale of irregularities came to fore during the NEET examination and a thorough probe is required in this case.

Siwach demanded a probe in VC’s tenure and he accused him of indulging in corrupt practices from running a “flower pot” illegal factory to giving promotion to his closed ones.

Varsity rubbishes allegations

Reacting to Deswal’s allegations, a spokesman of MDU said that allegations levelled against the V-C and other authorities are false and misleading.

“The NEET exam was conducted under the supervision of district administration and varsity authorities have no role. The NTA had appointed MDU’s associate controller of examination Rahul Rishi as city coordinator to overlook exam functioning. There was no role of MDU V-C and registrar in conducting the exam,” the varsity spokesman said in a statement.