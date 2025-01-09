Rohtak: Man out on parole ends life

A 45-year-old man, who was serving 10-year jail term in an attempt to murder case, ended life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in a village in Rohtak on Wednesday. A 45-year-old man, who was serving 10-year jail term in an attempt to murder case, ended life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in a village in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The deceased had to surrender before the jail authorities in Rohtak as his parole period had ended on Wednesday. Meham police station house officer Satpal said that the team of the forensic science laboratory has collected evidence from the crime scene, adding the attempt to murder convict was upset for the last some months. The SHO said that they have started a probe into the matter.