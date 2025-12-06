Rohtak police trip, retractchargesheet filed in bribery case

The prime accused in the corruption case registered at Rohtak on October 6, believed to be the proximate trigger behind the suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, will become eligible for bail on December 6 with the district police pulling back the chargesheet it had filed electronically on November 23 before the trial court. As per section 187 (3)(ii) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the accused, exemptee assistant sub inspector (EASI) Sushil Kumar now gets entitled for a default bail on December 6, having completed 60 days in judicial custody on December 5. (File)

A charge-sheet or a challan is a report of the police officer on completion of investigation and submitted to the trial court.

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) ranked officer, who is heading the special investigation team, told the court of additional district and session judge Kapil Rathi that since the public prosecutor has made certain observations with regards to the content of the chargesheet, the police is conducting further investigations. “The complete challan (chargesheet) will be presented before the court as soon as possible after the completion of investigations with regards to the observations made by the public prosecutor,’’ said the status report filed by DSP (City) Rohtak, Gulab Singh.

The investigative shortcoming of its own making has put the Rohtak police in a spot. As per section 187 (3)(ii) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the accused, exemptee assistant sub inspector (EASI) Sushil Kumar now gets entitled for a default bail on December 6, having completed 60 days in judicial custody on December 5.

The FIR registered at Rohtak’s Urban Estate police station on October 6 had named Sushil Kumar, an EASI, deployed with former Rohtak Range IGP Kumar, as an accused for demanding a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh allegedly on behalf of the officer.

Less than 24 hours later, on October 7, Puran Kumar was found dead at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Kumar had remained posted as IGP, Rohtak, for five months from April to September, 2025 before he was transferred to Police Training College, Sunaria, on the night of September 29.

Puran Kumar’s wife, Amneet, in a complaint to Chandigarh Police had alleged that a false FIR was registered on October 6 against Sushil and “under a well-planned conspiracy, her husband was being implicated in the said case by fabricating evidence against him, which pushed him for his final anguish.”

What had come as a surprise was the fact that Rohtak police initially registered the October 6 FIR against Sushil under section 308 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) – which deals with the offence of extortion – instead of invoking provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act despite the fact that Sushil Kumar, a public servant was accused of demanding bribe allegedly on behalf of Y Puran Kumar. The FIR was later amended by the cops to incorporate Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which pertained to offences relating to public servants being bribed, after a disclosure statement was extracted from Sushil Kumar.

We had submitted the chargesheet electronically: DSP

The Rohtak police on Friday told the trial court that they are rectifying anomalies raised by the public prosecutor in the chargesheet, which was filed under section 193 (3) of BNSS through electronic communication on November 23 against Sushil Kumar. DSP Gulab Singh told HT that the police had submitted the chargesheet on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal but withdrew it after the public prosecutor made certain observations with regards to it. “An investigation is on and a complete chargesheet will be submitted soon,” he said.

“We have the forensic report of the mobile phone of the accused. A crime scene was re-created and his voice samples were confirmed in the forensic report. Digital videos of crime scenes were recorded and their forensic science laboratory (FSL) report is awaited. The service record of the accused was also collected,” the DSP said in the status report.

Vikas Nain, counsel for the complainant in the case, Parveen Bansal, however, slammed the Rohtak police for “its lack of due diligence” which has given an advantage to the accused cop.

“This is a big failure of Rohtak police. They have failed to answer the observations made by the public prosecutor in the chargesheet submitted on the CCTNS portal. The police could have easily plugged the gaps in the chargesheet. But they failed to do so due to pressure and poor approach,” he said.

What have come out in the police investigations so far

As per the now withdrawn chargesheet, EASI Sushil went to liquor contractor’s office at Sector 1 in Rohtak on July 9 and his regular calls with the contractor were established by the FSL. Moreover, Sushil’s call with liquor contractor’s aide Jai Bhagwan was also established the same day.

“The transcript provided by the FSL matches the complaint filed by Bansal. The annual confidential reports of ESI Roshan Lal, head constable Sushil Kumar and recommendation sent by Rohtak SP to IG against exemptee head constable Sudeep and a copy of an FIR registered in Dadri were recovered from Sushil’s phone. The FSL report confirmed the same,” as per the police probe.

The police investigation had also ascertained that Sushil was in contact with several police personnel. “Sushil’s call details with a man identified as Naveen, a resident of Rohtak’s JP Colony were retrieved in which he demanded ₹1.25 lakh to rectify the ACR report of ESI Roshan Lal. Naveen talked to Sushil after a PGIMS employee Dr Ravinder asked him to do so,” the police had said in the chargesheet.

As per records, Sushil was deployed with Puran Kumar on a temporary duty on September 14 , 2021, despite the fact that Mahendergarh SP did not receive any written orders in this regard. Since then, he was assisting Y Puran Kumar without any official order.