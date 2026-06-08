Bringing international recognition to Haryana’s creative talent, the short film Jogai Parivar, produced by Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (DLCSUPVA), has been selected for screening at the 21st Within the Family International Film Festival of Family and Children Films 2026 in Russia. Rohtak university short film selected for Russia film fest

The festival will be held in Yaroslavl, Russia, from July 3, where filmmakers, cinema enthusiasts and jury members from across the world will watch selected entries from different countries.

Registrar Gunjan Malik Manocha said the film has been entirely created by students of the university’s Film and Television Faculty. The short film, selected in the short film category, has been directed by Arpit Anand Singh, a 2023 batch student of direction and a native of Gorakhpur’s Gagha area.

The film features SUPVA students Jitendra, Shivam, Mitali, Arun and Mankhush in key roles. Deepti Khurana served as mentor, while Rajat Songra worked as associate director. Assistant directors Keshav Biyani, Gaurav Budhwar, Krishang Saini and Sanya are also students of the university.

Vice-chancellor Amit Arya said it was a matter of immense pride that a student-produced short film from SUPVA had earned a place at one of the world’s major festivals dedicated to family and children’s cinema.