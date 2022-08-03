Rollback decision to impose GST on Golden Temple ‘serais’: CM
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday demanded immediate rollback of the Centre’s decision to levy good and services tax (GST) on ‘serais’ (inns) in the vicinity of Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar.
Calling the imposition of GST as “arbitrary”, Mann said the ‘sarais’, including Guru Gobind Singh NRI Niwas, Baba Deep Singh Niwas and Mata Bhag Kaur Niwas, are associated with the Golden Temple. These ‘serais’ are meant for the accommodation of devotees visiting the holy shrine and have always been an integral part of the gurdwara complex, he said.
The CM said that since decades, these ‘serais’ have been providing comfortable stay to the ‘sangat’ (pilgrims) arriving at Sri Darbar Sahib on no-profit basis. “The levying of GST on room charges of these three serais will lead to higher tariffs, thereby putting a huge burden on the pocket of pilgrims,” he added. The CM said the ‘serais’ at the Darbar Sahib complex are non-commercial entities.
Unjustified decision: Harsimrat
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also raised concern over imposition of 12% GST on accommodation charges in ‘serais’ run by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). In a message on the micro-blogging site Twitter, she said: “These serais cater to devotees from across the world & are non profit institutions. I request PM @NarendraModi not to tax devotion of pilgrims & revoke this totally unjustified decision” (SIC).
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Chail is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 17. The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said.
4 Punjab cities to get potable canal water supply: Minister
KAPURTHALA Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday said the state is all set to provide potable canal water to four of its major cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. This step is being taken to save the rapidly depleting groundwater, the minister said during his visit to Kapurthala. In the first phase, four big cities would get canal water under a 25 to 30 year plan, he said.
30 booked a day after drug peddler forcibly freed from police station
A day after a 20-year-old alleged drug peddler was forcibly freed by a mob from Chawinda Devi police post under Majitha sub-division, the rural-district's police have booked 30 people under various stringent charges, including attempted murder. Akashdeep Singh continued to evade arrest even after the passage of 24 hours. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Majitha, Manmohan Singh, however, didn't disclose the name of the arrested persons. Majitha said one of the arrested accused was Akashdeep's brother.
Pune RTO starts drive against illegal bike-taxis, 35 seized
The Pune Regional Transport Office has once again started a drive against illegally-running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike-taxis. As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally-running, app-based bike-taxis and despite repeated warnings and action taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike-taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
