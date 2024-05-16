Ror community celebrates Himmat Singh’s ‘appointment’ as HSSC chairman

In anticipation of additional advocate general (AAG) Himmat Singh being appointed as the chairman of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), members of the Ror community, to which Singh belongs, celebrated the day in Karnal. In anticipation of additional advocate general (AAG) Himmat Singh being appointed as the chairman of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), members of the Ror community, to which Singh belongs, celebrated the day in Karnal. (HT File/ Representational image)

This comes a day after the chief secretary in a letter to chief electoral officer, Haryana, sought permission regarding relaxation of model code of conduct for his appointment during the ongoing elections.

“After following due procedure, which was initiated prior to the imposition of model code of conduct, the government has now made the selection for the appointment as chairman, HSSC....whose immediate appointment is essential to address numerous litigation and contempt petitions pending for decision at the level of chairman,” the official communication reads.

It further names Singh, whose name has been finalised after following the due procedure. The post fell vacant after the resignation of Bhopal Singh Khadri on March 23 this year.

A native of Khedi Matarwa village of Kaithal, Singh is an alumnus of Kurukshetra University and has practiced as an advocate for nearly two decades, before being appointed as additional advocate general by the state government.

Raj Kumar, vice-president of Ror Mahasabha, said that the members of the community celebrated the day at Ror dharamshala, as they are elated with the announcement for them.

Though no announcement has been made by the government yet, the development is just 10 days ahead of the polling in Haryana.

Political watchers take this as an attempt by the BJP to garner Ror votes that were sliding towards Maratha Virender Verma, NCP-INLD joint candidate from Karnal and INDIA bloc’s Sushil Gupta in Kurukshetra.

Meanwhile, on the timing, chief minister Nayab Saini, who was in Karnal, said that this was an ongoing process for the constitutional post, even before the elections.