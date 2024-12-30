Rotary International distributes 6 lakh sanitary pads in Chandigarh

Rotary International has distributed 6 lakh sanitary pads within 24 hours in Chandigarh. The event witnessed active participation from members of Rotary Club Chandigarh, Rotary India District 3080, and Rotaract clubs in Chandigarh. (HT file photo)

The event saw the presence of distinguished guests, including DG RTN Rajpal Singh as the chief guest, director school education Harshuhinder Pal Singh Brar , and general secretary of Chandigarh Gurdwara Asthapan Committee Sector 22-D Gurjot Singh, as special guests.

In his address, Rajpal Singh commended the club for its commitment to social welfare and praised its efforts in achieving this milestone. Rotary Club Chandigarh central president, SP Ojha, announced that the record was set after meticulous planning and execution over the last three months.

Judge for India Book of Records, Kiranjit Kaur, emphasised the importance of creating awareness alongside distribution. “It’s vital to educate women about the proper use of sanitary pads and their benefits,” she remarked.

