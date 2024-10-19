Roundabout | Sun smiles on the merry mix of Khushwant Singh Lit Fest

It is a date with words at the charming Kasauli club since Friday morning as writers, thinkers, ideologues and listeners pour in to participate in this event that has made a place in the hearts of the lovers of written words, political thoughts and those who yearn change for the better. The October 2024 Lit Fest has pitched itself on the theme of ‘Renewal’ and ‘Resilience’ in different fields including, social, political, ecological and gender. Full house at Khushwant Singh Lit Fest, author William Dalrymple and poet Arundhati Subramaniam kept the listeners spellbound. (HT Photos)

The very first day of the event saw a houseful of audience eager to be a part of festivities that look into what the future holds for human life, dignity and dreams, besides readings and discussions on what is and what could be better in our existence in this world at this gathering of fresh springs of human thought at the ‘Greenlitfest’. Taking off on a fond remembrance of author-editor and a very popular columnist Khushwant Singh by his son Rahul Singh and younger colleague Bachi Karkria, the three-day event has something on offer for everyone. The mood is upbeat with young students acting as volunteers.

Striking the right notes

Mornings are always devoted to inspirational and devotional music before scholars get together to discuss a wide range of subjects. The opening day witnessed a recital by the singing Colonel Bhaskar Bharati, a former secretary of the Kasauli Club. Titled ‘Deedar-e-Noor’, the recital included a collection of melodies and ‘dohas’ by Kabir, Surdas and Rahim. This was followed by an illustrated presentation by the brilliant and famed writer William Dalrymple. He dwelt upon the theme- ‘How India’s ancient richness transformed the world’.

India’s position as a ‘crucial economic and civilisational hub’ in ancient Eurasia strengthened when commerce along sea routes was central to how ancient Indian ideas spread around the world. He said his new book traces how these ideas changed the world forever.

Dalrymple explained about ancient India’s vast trade networks that stretched as far as ancient Rome, and the incredible wealth that India had amassed by exporting spices and gems, among other things, along with the exchange of knowledge that happened on an enormous scale.

He also spoke on the historical significance of Silk Road, the arrival of Buddhism in China, and the fascinating journey Chinese monks who brought Buddhist teachings back to India’s Nalanda University.

Courage Under Fire

In a session on “Courage Under Fire” Major General (retd) Ian Cardozo, a distinguished military leader, captivated the audience with his extraordinary tales of courage and adventure. Cardozo provided insights into challenges and triumphs faced by soldiers on the battlefield.

In recognition of his bravery, his unit got christened the ‘Tigers’. Cardozo’s narrative; coupled with the contributions of other speakers, like Probal Dasgupta, offered a compelling exploration of the concept of courage and the sacrifices made by military personnel. The event served as a powerful reminder of the bravery and dedication displayed by those who serve their country.

Wild women, poetry & Punjabi songs

The second day saw a lively conversation with celebrated poet and ‘Sahitya Akademi Award’ winning poet Arundhathi Subramaniam about her new book titled, “Wild Women: Seekers, Protagonists and Goddesses in Sacred Indian Poetry”. The same session saw the launch of author- translator Rakhshanda Jalil’s latest translation of the works of well-known Urdu poet of Pakistan, Zehra Nigah. The book is titled “The Story of Eve”. It was indeed a woman’s own talk which did draw a peeved response from some men.

Saturday morning session also saw unique instrumental music by Navin Gandharva and his brother Devanand Gandharva on a musical instrument invented by their father Pandit Babulal Gandharva. Named as ‘Bela Bahar’, the instrument combines elements of both violin and sarangi.

The evening had a made-in-Punjab musical programme by Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a parliamentarian, entrepreneur, educationist and a social worker. Sahney has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri and the International Peace Award. As the international president of the World Punjabi Organisation and founder of the Sun Foundation, he leads many social, cultural and humanitarian initiatives. Peppy Punjabi songs filled with love and cheer enhanced the atmosphere.

