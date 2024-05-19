Row erupts in Ludhiana after Bittu-Bains call recording leak; clip ‘doctored’: BJP

A row erupted after former MLA and Congress leader Simarjeet Singh Bains leaked a purported telephonic conversation between him and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. In audio clip, Bittu is allegedly making comments about several party leaders, including BJP state president Sunil Jakhar. The BJP nominee said that he would file a complaint with the election commission. (HT File)

HT could not independently verify the veracity the audio.

Denying the audio recording’s authenticity, Bittu said that it was fabricated to mimic his voice in an attempt to “tarnish his image”. The BJP nominee said that he would file a complaint with the election commission.

According to the close associates of Bains,the audio was recorded days after Bittu had switched allegiance to the saffron party.

Simarjeet Singh Bains, who recently joined the Congress and dissolved his Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), put out the audio on his Facebook account.

In the audio, Bittu is heard stating that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “welcoming anyone wearing a turban”.

He is heard convincing Bains to join the BJP. Bains said that if he would join the BJP, then he would be a “hero for Bittu, but as he joined the Congress, Bittu was making personal remarks against him”.

“While many people have recordings of my voice, misusing it and broadcasting it in the media is an attempt to tarnish my image. My lawyers will soon lodge a complaint,”said Bittu.

“I contested elections against Bains earlier, but we never resorted to such tactics. This time, after joining the Congress, he has engaged in this activity, possibly with the backing of the party,” he added.

Bittu added that during elections, they always encourage leaders from every party to join the BJP as they “were going to form government at the Centre.”

Bittu targeted jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is contesting elections as an Independent from Khadoor Sahib. Bittu said there was a battle between nationalist and anti-nationalist forces and Punjab must decide whether to vote for Modi for development or for Amritpal.

BJP workers have also posted old video clips where Punjab Congress chief and party nominee from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was heard calling Bains “electricity thief”.