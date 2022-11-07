Royal Kennel Club’s dog show concludes in Panchkula

The dog show organised by Royal Kennel Club at the show ground in Sector 3 came to a close on Sunday.

Club general secretary Sikander Singh said dogs from European countries like Serbia, Italy, Germany, Slovenia and Russia, apart from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and tricity, participated in the show, where rottweilers and golden retrievers were the major highlight.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala was the chief guest, while British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett was the special guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Chautala said, “I am happy to see the response to the dog show at Panchkula. Such events bring us close to animals. Awareness is a must for co-existence.”

Royal Kennel Club president Sunny Sheikhon thanked the directorate of MSME, Haryana, Planet Pets and Cherubs Play School for their support.