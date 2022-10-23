Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rozgar Mela: Anurag Thakur hands appointment letters to 202 Chandigarh residents

Rozgar Mela: Anurag Thakur hands appointment letters to 202 Chandigarh residents

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 02:07 AM IST

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said, “Rozgar Mela is an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to provide employment opportunities to the youth and ensure citizens’ welfare. As per the PM’s instructions, all ministries and departments are working to fill vacancies against sanctioned posts.”

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday handed over 202 job appointment letters to 202 Chandigarh residents during the Rozgar Mela at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT File)
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday handed over 202 job appointment letters to 202 Chandigarh residents during the Rozgar Mela at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday handed over 202 job appointment letters to 202 Chandigarh residents during the Rozgar Mela at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said, “Rozgar Mela is an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to provide employment opportunities to the youth and ensure citizens’ welfare. As per the PM’s instructions, all ministries and departments are working to fill vacancies against sanctioned posts.”

“The people selected from across the country will be posted in 38 ministries and departments of the government of India. The newly recruited people will join the government at different levels, including Group A, Group B (gazetted), Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C. The posts, for which the recruitments are being done, include Central Armed Forces Personnel, sub-inspector, constable, lower division clerk (LDC), staff selection commission, stenographer, personal assistant, income tax inspector and others. For speedy recruitment, the selection processes have been simplified and made technically efficient”.

On Saturday, PM Modi had launched the first phase of ‘rozgar mela”, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh central government jobs through video-conferencing in 50 centres across the country. Appointment letters were handed to over 75,000 newly appointed persons during the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out