RPF officer injured in Pulwama militant attack succumbs to injuries
An officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) who was injured in the militant attack at Kakapora, Pulwama, on Monday succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
Assistant sub-inspector Devraj Kumar was critically injured in the attack along with head constable Surinder Kumar who died on the spot.
On April 18, unidentified gunmen attacked the RPF personnel outside railway station Kakapora while the duo was at a tea stall.
ASI Devraj, officials said succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours. “The efforts to save the officer failed and he passed away on Saturday morning,” said a senior police officer.
J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday had said that the attack was the handiwork of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
Soon after the attack, two little-known groups had claimed responsibility for the attack, police, however, said they have got solid clues about the attackers and they will be soon neutralised.
After the attack police had also released the CCTV footage of the incident in which attackers could be seen escaping the spot after firing at the RPF personnel.
-
SHO among 3 cops suspended for dereliction of duty in rape case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba
Three policemen have been suspended and a deputy superintendent of police has been removed for alleged delay in registration of a rape case in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. Head Constable Satwinder Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rattan Lal, Station House Officer Ali Imran were placed under suspension and Sub Divisional Police Officer Vijaypur, Vishal Manhas, was removed from his post and attached with Zonal police headquarter for “poor supervision and control”, the officials said.
-
Panchayati Raj Day: PM Modi to announce projects worth ₹20,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir
Following the Sunjuwan encounter on Friday, security has been increased to the optimum ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Palli village in Samba district. The PM will address the nation on National Panchayati Raj Day from the venue where he shall also announce several projects for Jammu and Kashmir. Multiple security grids have been put in place in Jammu, Samba and Kathua and all along the Jammu-Pathankot highway.
-
Himachal to install solar panels on 475 buildings
The state capital Shimla is gradually switching over to solar energy from hydropower-generated electricity. The Himachal Pradesh government will install solar panels on 475 buildings apart from 65 already installed on government buildings. The state government has been driving the solar power initiative in Shimla town under the Smart City project to reduce the carbon footprints of the state. Bhardwaj said the Smart City Mission has transformed Shimla town.
-
Kejriwal should use decent language, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur
Retaliating to Jai Ram Thakur's Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's jibe about taking a leaf from AAP's book, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said he will give a fitting reply at an appropriate time. “Jai Ram is taking a leaf from the AAP's book,” Arvind Kejriwal has said addressing a rally at Chambi in Kangra district referring to the chief minister's recent promise of 125 units of free electricity.
-
Guest column | How to keep it light at serious conferences
Having attended more than a few conferences and seminars in my time, I find myself searching for light moments instead of being uptight . Speaking of penguins, I am reminded of a recent book launch! “How many books have you read in your whole life, sir?” “Errr...Maybe 500,” I blurted out. Conferences of the officious sort can be even more hilarious, even if they have sober or important aims to fulfil.
