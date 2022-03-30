₹214 cr released for Post-matric Scholarship, Shagun Scheme
Chandigarh : Social justice and empowerment minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Tuesday released ₹214.16 crore under the Post-matric Scholarship and Shagun Scheme.
The minister said that ₹184 crore have been released under the Post-matric Scholarship to clear the pendency till March 2022 and ₹30.16 crore under the Shagun Scheme. She said that Ambedkar Bhawans would be constructed in every district, directing the officials to take expertise of other government institutions.
Reviewing welfare schemes, Kaur assured that additional funds would be allocated. On the centrally sponsored schemes, the minister said she would take up the matter with the central ministries for early release of funds.
Principal secretary, social justice and empowerment and minorities G Ramesh Ganta, executive director, SC and BC corporations, Malwinder Singh Jaggi and social justice and empowerment director Raj Bahadur Singh were present.
