214 cr released for Post-matric Scholarship, Shagun Scheme

The minister, Dr Baljit Kaur, said 184 crore have been released under the Post-matric Scholarship to clear the pendency till March 2022 and 30.16 crore under the Shagun Scheme
Social justice and empowerment minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Tuesday released <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>214.16 crore under the Post-matric Scholarship and Shagun Scheme.
Social justice and empowerment minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Tuesday released 214.16 crore under the Post-matric Scholarship and Shagun Scheme.
Published on Mar 30, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Social justice and empowerment minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Tuesday released 214.16 crore under the Post-matric Scholarship and Shagun Scheme.

The minister said that 184 crore have been released under the Post-matric Scholarship to clear the pendency till March 2022 and 30.16 crore under the Shagun Scheme. She said that Ambedkar Bhawans would be constructed in every district, directing the officials to take expertise of other government institutions.

Reviewing welfare schemes, Kaur assured that additional funds would be allocated. On the centrally sponsored schemes, the minister said she would take up the matter with the central ministries for early release of funds.

Principal secretary, social justice and empowerment and minorities G Ramesh Ganta, executive director, SC and BC corporations, Malwinder Singh Jaggi and social justice and empowerment director Raj Bahadur Singh were present.

