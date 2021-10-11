Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 50 lakh ex gratia relief, job for kin of fallen Punjab soldiers: Channi
50 lakh ex gratia relief, job for kin of fallen Punjab soldiers: Channi

The Punjab CM announced ex gratia grant of 50 lakh and a government job to a member of the bereaved families of three armymen who laid their lives at Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi extended sympathies with the families of fallen soldiers and said that their dedication to defend country’s unity would always inspire the fellow soldiers.
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 12:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced ex gratia grant of 50 lakh and a government job to a member of the bereaved families of three armymen who laid their lives at Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Naik Mandeep Singh and Sepoy Gajjan Singh, lost their lives in a gunfight with the terrorists.

Channi extended sympathies with the bereaved families and said that their dedication to defend country’s unity would always inspire the fellow soldiers.

Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh hailed from Mana Talwandi village in Kapurthala and is survived by his wife Raj Kaur and daughter Samarjit Kaur.

Naik Mandeep Singh was from Chhatha Shira village in Gurdaspur and he is survived by wife Mandeep Kaur and two sons, 3 and 2-month-old.

Sepoy Gajjan Singh from Pachranda village in Rupnagar was married four months ago and is survived by wife Harpreet Kaur.

