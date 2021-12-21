RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Dalai Lama in McLeodganj

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat had an audience with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the latter’s residence in McLeodganj on Monday morning.

Bhagwat was accompanied by senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar.

After the audience with the Dalai Lama, the visiting RSS leaders also met Sikyong (president) Penpa Tsering, ministers of the 16th Kashag (cabinet) of exile government and, speaker of exile parliament Khenpo Sonam Tenphel.

During the meeting, Sikyong expressed gratitude to the Indian government and the people of India for their hospitality and support to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people.

Interacting with the media after the meeting, Tsering said it was natural that when Mohan Bhagwat is in Dharamshala, he meets the Dalai Lama.

“RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit indeed came about after His Holiness started granting in-person meetings since December 15,” he said.

The Sikyong said that though the conversation between the Dalai Lama and the RSS delegates was not disclosed, it could be about various issues concerning the world peace and welfare of mankind.

Meanwhile, Indresh Kumar said that the Dalai Lama told them that India was the model of religious harmony and that India should make it known to the world.

He added that Bhagwat also expressed India’s support to Tibet.