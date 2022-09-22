Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case: Court orders Yasin Malik’s physical presence

{Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case}

JAMMU: The TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act) court on Wednesday ordered a production warrant for the chief of banned J-K Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik to Tihar jail in connection with the 1989 abduction case of Rubaiya Sayeed, 56, daughter of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, according to CBI lawyer Monika Kohli.

Rubaiya Sayeed, who had skipped the last date of hearing on August 23, was present before the court and was cross-examined.

The high-profile case involves a former terrorist-turned-separatist and founder of JKLF, Yasin Malik, presently undergoing life imprisonment in Tihar jail in a terror funding case.

The special public prosecutor of the TADA court advocate Monika Kohli said, “Today, Rubaiya Sayeed was crossed examined in her abduction case. Yasin Malik also attended the hearing via video conferencing from Tihar jail.”

“During the last hearing (Aug 23), Yasin Malik had requested the court to allow him to appear physically for a fair trial and on Tuesday, he again sent an email to the court with the same request. The court today issued his production warrant on the next date of hearing, that is, October 20,” Kohli further added.

The special public prosecutor further said that today also Rubaiya Sayeed identified Yasin Malik again as one of her abductors. “Last time also, she had identified Malik plus three others,” the lawyer added.

To a query, she said that Rubaiya will also be present personally before the court on the next date (October 20).

It may be stated here that on the last date of hearing on August 23, the special TADA Court had issued bailable warrants against Rubaiya Sayeed after she had failed to appear in person before the court.

On July 15, three decades after her high-profile abduction and release, Rubaiya Sayeed, had identified four of her kidnappers, including Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Yasin Malik before the court.

Rubaiya was kidnapped in December 1989. Her father was the union home minister at the time in the VP Singh-led National Front government.

Her abductors had sought the release of five arrested militants in exchange for her release and the Union government conceded to their demand.

On January 11, 2021, the TADA court ordered that the charges be framed against Yasin and nine others, including Ali Mohamad Mir, Mohammad Zaman Mir, Iqbal Ahmad Gandroo, Javed Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo alias Nana Ji alias Saleem, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Wajahat Bashir, Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh and Showkat Ahmad Bakshi.

Rubaiya, who now lives in Chennai, had appeared personally after the TADA court issued a summons seeking her physical appearance in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON