Runners from 7 countries take part in Pangong frozen lake marathon

In subzero temperature, the second edition of Pangong frozen lake marathon, the world's highest frozen lake marathon, was successfully conducted in eastern Ladakh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

It was organised by the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh with the support of the Ladak administration and Leh-based 14 Corps.

Around 120 runners from seven countries participated in two categories-- 21 km and 10 km runs.

Ravinder Kumar, secretary, sports, was the chief guest of the event. He was accompanied by Konchok Stanzin, councillor of the Chushul constituency in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council of Leh.

“The main purpose behind the marathon was to spread awareness about the rapid melting Himalayan glaciers and to convey that this could be the last run on the frozen Pangong lake due to the impact of global warming. At the same time, we intended to promote winter tourism in places like Changthang,” said Stanzin.

People from Pangong areas from Maan, Merak, Spangmik and Phobrang also participated in the event. They performed various cultural programmes on the occasion.

“The run was conducted in the midst of heavy snowfall at an altitude of 14,273 ft and with mercury plummeting to minus 15 degrees Celsius, which officially gave us the confidence to declare it as one of the toughest marathons in the world,” said Stanzin.