 Runners from 7 countries take part in Pangong frozen lake marathon - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Runners from 7 countries take part in Pangong frozen lake marathon

Runners from 7 countries take part in Pangong frozen lake marathon

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 22, 2024 07:10 AM IST

The second edition of Pangong frozen lake marathon, the world’s highest frozen lake marathon, was successfully conducted in eastern Ladakh on Tuesday. It was organised by the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh with the support of the Ladak administration and Leh-based 14 Corps.

In subzero temperature, the second edition of Pangong frozen lake marathon, the world’s highest frozen lake marathon, was successfully conducted in eastern Ladakh on Tuesday.

In subzero temperature, the second edition of Pangong frozen lake marathon, the world’s highest frozen lake marathon, was successfully conducted in eastern Ladakh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
In subzero temperature, the second edition of Pangong frozen lake marathon, the world’s highest frozen lake marathon, was successfully conducted in eastern Ladakh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

It was organised by the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh with the support of the Ladak administration and Leh-based 14 Corps.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Around 120 runners from seven countries participated in two categories-- 21 km and 10 km runs.

Ravinder Kumar, secretary, sports, was the chief guest of the event. He was accompanied by Konchok Stanzin, councillor of the Chushul constituency in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council of Leh.

“The main purpose behind the marathon was to spread awareness about the rapid melting Himalayan glaciers and to convey that this could be the last run on the frozen Pangong lake due to the impact of global warming. At the same time, we intended to promote winter tourism in places like Changthang,” said Stanzin.

People from Pangong areas from Maan, Merak, Spangmik and Phobrang also participated in the event. They performed various cultural programmes on the occasion.

“The run was conducted in the midst of heavy snowfall at an altitude of 14,273 ft and with mercury plummeting to minus 15 degrees Celsius, which officially gave us the confidence to declare it as one of the toughest marathons in the world,” said Stanzin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On