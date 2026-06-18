Rupnagar: HC allows de-silting around Aggampur bridge on Sutlej

The high court on Wednesday allowed the Punjab government to carry out de-silting work at strategic Aggampur bridge on Sutlej river in Rupnagar. The June 8 order had come on a public interest litigation (PIL) that claimed illegal mining in Rupnagar area, threatening areas downstream.

The high court bench of justice JS Puri acted on the plea from the state government that had sought permission for the same arguing that the water which is only flowing from two gates (out of seven) has to be diverted towards the other gates. The velocity of the water during the monsoon will be much higher and a large area downstream can be flooded in case remaining gates are not opened and that can only be resolved by desilting process, it said.

The repair work at gate number 1, which was in a dilapidated condition, was going on but because of an order from the court on June 8, the work had to be stopped, the government had submitted. The June 8 order had come on a public interest litigation (PIL) that claimed illegal mining in Rupnagar area, threatening areas downstream.

“We are also apprehensive that in case the entire water from Sutlej flows only from aforesaid two gates during the rainy season, then there is a threat of pillar collapse at gate number 1. Therefore, no risk can be taken with regard to the flood and possibility of a bridge collapse. Therefore, under no circumstances, the repair/renovation work of pillar at gate no.01 can be stopped,” the court observed while allowing the government to carry out de-silting exercise around the bridge.

The court while allowing limited work of repair and de-silting said that state would ensure no illegal mining takes place. The Rupnagar deputy commissioner shall file affidavit by the next date of hearing in this regard. In case, any illegal mining is conducted and pointed out, then the DC shall be answerable for the same,” it said. The matter will now be taken up on July 2