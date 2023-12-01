close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rupnagar man held for kidnapping 2 minor girls from Chhattisgarh

Rupnagar man held for kidnapping 2 minor girls from Chhattisgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 01, 2023 05:23 AM IST

The girls, both aged between 14 and 16, were rescued by Panchkula police after a tip-off from their counterparts in Chhattisgarh that the accused was present on the premises of Nada Sahib gurdwara

Police have arrested Rupnagar resident who had been hiding in the Nada Sahib gurdwara complex here after kidnapping two minor girls from Chhattisgarh.

On Tuesday, ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj of Panchkula police received information from Chhattisgarh police that a man wanted for kidnapping two minor girls was hiding in the Nada Sahib gurdwara complex. (Getty image)
On Tuesday, ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj of Panchkula police received information from Chhattisgarh police that a man wanted for kidnapping two minor girls was hiding in the Nada Sahib gurdwara complex. (Getty image)

The girls, both aged between 14 and 16, were rescued by Panchkula police after a tip-off from their counterparts in Chhattisgarh that the accused was present on the gurdwara premises.

Identified as Jasbir Singh, the accused, along with the minor girls, were handed over to the Chhattisgarh police.

On Tuesday, ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj received information from Chhattisgarh police that a man wanted for kidnapping two minor girls was hiding in the gurdwara complex. Acting on this, Panchkula police constituted teams and found Jasbir staying in a room on the gurdwara premises with two minor girls.

On being questioned, he falsely claimed to be Praveen Kumar. Panchkula police shared the minors’ pictures with Chhattisgarh police, who confirmed their identity and arrived in the city to arrest Jasbir.

ACP Kamboj said the accused was also wanted for kidnapping a child from Delhi railway station, for which a case was found registered in Najafgarh, Delhi, besides the case in Chhattisgarh. “For the past three months, he had been hiding at different religious places to evade arrest,” he added.

