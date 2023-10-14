Rural devp minister urges zila parishad staffers to end strike

Rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh has appealed to the zila parishad employees, who went on strike, to return to work in view of the relief and rehabilitation works after the recent natural disaster in the state. He said that their services were crucial in these works. HT Image

In a statement issued on Saturday, Singh said that in the recent rainy season, Himachal has probably faced the worst tragedy in its history.

“Due to incessant rain and landslides, thousands of houses and cowsheds collapsed and there was huge damage to private and public property besides agricultural and horticultural lands,” he said.

The state government has announced a special economic package worth ₹4,500 crore to help the affected families. Under it, works ranging from rebuilding people’s houses and cow sheds to conservation of agricultural land have been included. The state government is going to spend about ₹1,000 crore under MGNREGA to revive rural life, he said.

Anirudh Singh said that all these works have to be completed at the panchayat level in which zila parishad employees play a major role. He appealed to all the employees who went on strike to return to work understanding the pain and suffering of the affected families.

The State Government from day one was concerned about the genuine demands of the Zila Parishad employees as well. The employees should exercise restraint and take appropriate steps keeping in mind the interest of the affected families and the state, without falling into any kind of trap of the opposition, he remarked.

