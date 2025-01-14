Rusted grenade found in Jalandhar village

A rusted grenade was recovered from Jalandhar’s Padhiana village near Adampur airport on Monday night. A rusted grenade was recovered from Jalandhar’s Padhiana village near Adampur airport on Monday night. (Representational image)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulwant Singh said the village panchayat informed the police about the grenade found dumped in an abandoned house on the outskirts of the village.

“The police teams rushed to the spot and the bomb squad was also called for safe recovery of the grenade,” he said.

He added that the ammunition recovered has rusted and was past any use.

“Prima facie, it appears that the grenade was buried from a long time. It also appeared that it might have been dumped in an army exercise carried out in the village years ago,” he said.

The DSP said that the bomb squad had taken possession of the grenade, and it will be disposed of safely.