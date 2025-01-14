Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rusted grenade found in Jalandhar village

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 14, 2025 10:51 PM IST

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulwant Singh said the village panchayat informed the police about the grenade found dumped in an abandoned house on the outskirts of the Jalandhar village.

A rusted grenade was recovered from Jalandhar’s Padhiana village near Adampur airport on Monday night.

A rusted grenade was recovered from Jalandhar’s Padhiana village near Adampur airport on Monday night. (Representational image)
A rusted grenade was recovered from Jalandhar’s Padhiana village near Adampur airport on Monday night. (Representational image)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulwant Singh said the village panchayat informed the police about the grenade found dumped in an abandoned house on the outskirts of the village.

“The police teams rushed to the spot and the bomb squad was also called for safe recovery of the grenade,” he said.

He added that the ammunition recovered has rusted and was past any use.

“Prima facie, it appears that the grenade was buried from a long time. It also appeared that it might have been dumped in an army exercise carried out in the village years ago,” he said.

The DSP said that the bomb squad had taken possession of the grenade, and it will be disposed of safely.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On