Sacrilege accused thrashed in Kapurthala, critical

A youth in his mid 20s was beaten up for alleged sacrilege in Bhagwanpur village of Bholath sub-division in Kapurthala district on Friday. Identified as Hardev Singh, the accused has been hospitalised in a critical condition. After the youth was caught committing the crime, people thrashed him. He has been hospitalised.

After the incident, villagers along with members of Sikh organisations gathered at the spot and staged a protest demanding stringent action against the accused. Senior superintendent of police Vatsala Gupta, along with a battery of police personnel, reached the spot to control the law and order situation.

SSP Gupta said the incident took place around 3:30 pm when the accused allegedly barged into the gurdwara premises to commit the crime. Villagers told the police that the accused reportedly tore pages of the Guru Granth Sahib and distorted other pious things placed around it.

“The accused was caught red-handed and mercilessly beaten up. He was handed over to the police following which he was immediately rushed to a hospital,” the police said.

The protest was lifted after the police assured the demonstrators of taking stringent action against the accused. A case has been registered under Section 299 (malicious attempts to hurt religious sentiments) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.