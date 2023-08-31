SAD appoints 15 district chiefs

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday appointed the presidents of 15 district units, a year after the party’s organisation structure was dismantled. In July last year, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal had dissolved the organisational structure, all committees and frontal organisations to pave way for a course correction and resuscitating the party. (Jitender Gupta)

Baba Tek Singh Dhanola has been appointed the district president of Barnala, Tejinder Singh Sangreri of Sangrur, Tarlochan Singh Dhaler of Malerkotla, Balkar Singh Goniana of Bathinda, Gurmail Singh Phaprey of Mansa, Preetinder Singh Sameywali of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Sharanjit Singh Chanarthal of Fatehgarh Sahib, Lakhwinder Singh Lakhi of Hoshiarpur, Jasmail Singh Bondli of police district Khanna, Sukhdeep Singh Sukar of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Amarjit Singh Landeke of Moga, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda of Ludhiana urban, Sarwan Singh Kular of Kapurthala, Chamkaur Singh Tibbi of Ferozepur, and Satish Kumar Grover of Faridkot urban. Out of 15 heads, 10 are new faces who have been grassroot-level workers.

Party spokesperson Charanjit Singh Brar said the selection of district heads has been done after due scrutiny by district-level observers and later by five state observers, who include Prem Singh Chandumajra, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Anil Joshi, Gulzar Singh Ranike and Daljit Singh Cheema. There are 39 observers in 26 districts.

Brar added that heads of remaining districts and the office- bearers of different frontal organisations will be appointed in due course of time. Recently, the party had announced 12 senior vice-presidents and 25 general secretaries.

