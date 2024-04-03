SAD complains to EC against Lalpura

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday filed a complaint against the national commission for minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura with the election commission for openly and illegally participating in political activities of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while holding a constitutional post. The party urged the EC to take strict action against Lalpura. Shiromani Akali Dal has urged the EC to take strict action against Lalpura. (HT file photo)

In a written complaint filed with EC, advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler, SAD chief spokesperson, said that Lalpura is involved in the political activities of BJP, and he is present at events where political leaders are joining the saffron party. “Last week, he was also present at the BJP head office when the Congress MP Preneet Kaur joined the BJP. The Union government has set up the national commission for minorities under the National Commission of Minorities Act, 1992. This is a clear-cut violation of the provision of constitution and model code of conduct,” Lalpura said.

Lalpura was re-appointed as chairman, national commission for minorities, in April 2022.

Kler said Lalpura is working as a political leader, which otherwise is not expected from a chairman of national commission who is drawing salary and other perks from the treasury of the Government of India.