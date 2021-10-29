SAD constitution forgery: Hoshiarpur court summons former CM Badal

Hoshiarpur additional chief judicial magistrate Rupinder Singh has summoned former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in a case of alleged forgery of the constitution of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

SAD patriarch Badal was on Thursday asked to appear before the court on November 28. His son, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is the SAD president, and party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema have already got bail in the case.

According to a directive of November 4, 2019, on the plea of complainant Balwant Singh Khera, Badal, Sukhbir and Cheema were to be summoned. Sukhbir and Cheema have already appeared. “Let accused Parkash Singh Badal be summoned on November 28,” the court order concluded.

Complainant cites SAD’s ‘panthic’ activities

Khera, a social activist, had complained that the SAD possessed two constitutions – one that it had submitted with the Gurdwara Election Commission and the other with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to seek recognition as a political outfit. He alleged that the SAD had given a false undertaking to the ECI that it had amended its constitution to incorporate the principles of socialism and secularism, whereas it continued its activities as a ‘panthic’ party and openly participated in gurdwara elections.

Sufficient evidence against Badals: HC

On August 27, the Punjab and Haryana high court disposed of a petition by the SAD against the proceedings of the Hoshiarpur court, saying there was sufficient evidence before the judicial magistrate to summon Badal, Sukhbir and Cheema on their undertakings regarding the party’s constitution. “Sufficient material has come on record wherein contrary stands have been taken regarding the constitution of the political party and whether it has adopted the principles of secularism or is still a religious party. It has also come on record that the SAD has been contesting the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee elections,” the high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia observed. The SAD leaders had approached the high court in 2019, seeking a stay on the trial after the Hoshiarpur additional chief judicial magistrate summoned them in the case. The high court stayed the trial.

Badal approaches SC against HC order

Badal filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the Punjab and Haryana high court order dismissing his petition seeking quashing of the complaint filed by Khera in the Hoshiarpur court, besides rejecting the prayer to set aside the summoning order of November 2019 and stay the proceedings of the Hoshiarpur court. The SC is yet to take up the matter for hearing.