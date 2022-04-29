SAD files complaint against deserters over bid to take party’s Delhi office
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police that few leaders who had deserted the party were trying to take illegal possession of its office in the Gurdwara Rakabganj complex.
The SAD delegation comprising of senior leaders demanded action be taken against them as per the law.
A delegation of SAD leaders, including Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Bibi Ranjit Kaur and SS Babbar met the DCP, New Delhi.
Harmit Singh Kalka, who has taken over as the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management (DSGMC) president, deserting the SAD, had formed a new outfit, SAD (Delhi state), and took over the control of the office premises. However, SAD workers recently took back the control of the office.
Reacting to the move, former DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said it’s an irony that the party which was duty-bound to save the panth was running after office spaces. In December last year, Sirsa also deserted SAD and joined the BJP.
SAD organised akhand paath at the office to express solidarity with Sikh prisoners and pray for their early release.
“Sikhs are waiting for the release of Sikh prisoners who have served more than their life sentence in jails and the Centre has approved their release in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev,” said Cheema.
Meanwhile, talking to the media in Delhi, Cheema said the Sikh community was dismayed that the Sikh prisoners, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, had not been released on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur which was commemorated by the Centre recently.
-
Ludhiana | ‘NRI relative in a pickle’: A con that conned the cops
Cops, advocates, and laymen: the list of people scammed by online fraudsters pretending to be their long-lost NRI relatives who have found themselves in a bit of a jam is long. These 'non-resident Indians' have three primary modus operandi – promising to deposit a lump sum in the victims' accounts, feigning a medical emergency, and pretending to be stuck at immigration checkpoints. Ludhiana cybercrime cell has lodged 30 such complaints in 27 days.
-
Fire breaks out in Meena Bazaar godown in Ludhiana
Fire broke out at a Meena Bazaar godown near Chaura Bazar on Thursday morning. The blaze started on the third floor of the building. Neighbours called the godown's owner, Shankar, and the fire department officials on spotting smoke emerging from the building. Two tenders were pressed into service for dousing the flames. The cause for the fire is not known yet, but a short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.
-
Chandigarh | Parking policy stuck in first gear
After putting in years of work, Chandigarh administration finally came up with a parking policy in 2020. But two years on, the policy still remains on paper with no actual impact on solving the city's acute and worsening parking problem. Recently, UT adviser Dharam Pal, after a review of the parking policy, found it to be “non-implementable” and directed officials to rework it so that it could be made workable.
-
Ludhiana | Mentally challenged man sodomised, 1 booked
Three days after a mentally challenged man was sodomised in Aassi Kalan village, the police lodged a case on Thursday. The accused was identified as Gulzar Khan alias Bittu Marasi of Jadtoli village. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI)Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
-
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visits Ferozepur, reviews development works
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited Ferozepur on Thursday to review various projects under the Aspirational District Programme. He was apprised of the benefits being provided to the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes of the Central government, especially education, health and agriculture. Puri along with the DC and additional deputy commissioner (development) Amardeep Singh Gujral visited an anganwadi centre at Satiyanwala village and interacted with local women and also gave them saplings.
